WALL, Nancy Woodman Age 91, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Hollis, NH, Weston and Arlington, MA, widow of Richard D. Wall, passed away September 24, 2019.
Mrs. Wall was employed with the former Jordan Marsh as a departmental buyer and later worked at Filene's. She founded a children's clothing store, Topsy Turvy in Winchester, MA in 1968 and later owned Temptations, a lingerie store, until 1985. The family includes her three children, Amy (Dressler) Thompson of Bridgewater, NH, Elizabeth (Dressler) Santaus and her husband Darryl of Orange, CT and Frederick "Rick" Dressler and his wife Susan of Leonard Town, MD; and four grandchildren, Meredith Grace Santaus of Brighton, MA, Ben Santaus and his wife Olivia of Medford, MA, and twins Roger and William Dressler of Leonard Town, MD. Services: Her Memorial Funeral Service will be held in The Congregational Church, UCC of Hollis, 3 Monument Square in Hollis, NH. The date and time will be announced. Interment will take place at East Cemetery in Hollis. Friends are invited to attend. Donations may be made in her memory to the Congregational Church, UCC, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, NH 03049 or the Symphony New Hampshire, Attn. Development, 6 Church Street, Nashua, NH 03060. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, Nashua, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019