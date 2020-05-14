|
ELLIS, Naomi G. Of Framingham, formerly of Randolph, Boston, and Fitchburg, at age 89 on May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Ellis. Dear daughter of the late Gertrude and Julius Goldman. Loving mother of Arlene Fuchs and her husband Ken of Wayland, and Howard Ellis and his wife Fay of Maplewood, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Gregory and his wife Danielle of Framingham, Daniel and his partner Gwen of Medford, and Gabriel of NJ, and proud great-grandmother of Jonah and Michael. Devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews and dear sister to the late Dorothy Zinan and late Muriel Zitowitz. A graduate of Suffolk University and Boston State College, Naomi was an elementary school teacher in Boston for nearly 30 years and active in many synagogue, social, and cultural organizations. In her retirement, she volunteered as a reading tutor in the Brockton Schools and as an art docent at the Fuller Art Museum. Graveside services will be private. Remembrances may be made to Jewish Family Service of Metrowest, 475 Franklin Street, Framingham, MA 01702 or Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Road, Wayland, MA 01778. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020