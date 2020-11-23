SHERMAN, Naomi J. Greene (Shapiro) Of Hull on Sunday, November 22. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Sherman and the late Alfred J. Greene. Devoted mother of Eric M. Greene, Susan Murphy, Sharon Kavanaugh and Janet Sherman. Loving grandmother of Katie Sanchez and Frankie, Debra Wald and Joel, Matthew Murphy and Meg, Alana Greene and Jordan Lucus, Alyssa Zisk, and Christopher Kavanaugh. Fond sister of Marshall D. Shapiro and Amy and the late Haskell Shapiro and Arline. Private services at the Hull Village Cemetery. In light of Covid, there will be no Shiva, but a celebration of her life may be held in the future when we can all safely gather. Naomi was a past president of Temple Beth Sholom in Hull where she and Arnold were both long time members of the Board of Directors and Ritual Committee and were active participants and supporters of religious services and adult education classes. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting and other events. Other than her homes in Newton and later in Hull, the place that perhaps she loved most of all was Nantasket Beach. Before moving to Hull she was the long time secretary at the Temple Emanuel Youth House in Newton and later worked at B.U. Law School in the Law Alumni office. She was active at Temple Emanuel serving on the Youth Activities and Education Committees and was a member of the Couples Club. Remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 600 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com