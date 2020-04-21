Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for NAOMI POVERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NAOMI J. POVERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NAOMI J. POVERMAN Obituary
POVERMAN, Naomi J. Of Auburn, ME, formerly of Winthrop, MA, died April 20, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Barney & Esther Poverman. Loving aunt to Michael Levy, Steven Levy, Alan Freehoff, Ellen Freehoff & the late Leona Sinclair. She was also the great-aunt to Brittany, Shawn, Rebecca, Ashley, Tabitha, Christopher & Luke. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Freehoff & Frances Levy. Due to COVID-19, private family services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 330 Congress St., 5th Fl., Boston, MA 02110. Past president of Emeth Chapter B'nai Brith Women & Treasurer of former Temple B'nai Israel of Revere. For guestbook, torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NAOMI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -