|
|
POVERMAN, Naomi J. Of Auburn, ME, formerly of Winthrop, MA, died April 20, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Barney & Esther Poverman. Loving aunt to Michael Levy, Steven Levy, Alan Freehoff, Ellen Freehoff & the late Leona Sinclair. She was also the great-aunt to Brittany, Shawn, Rebecca, Ashley, Tabitha, Christopher & Luke. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Freehoff & Frances Levy. Due to COVID-19, private family services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 330 Congress St., 5th Fl., Boston, MA 02110. Past president of Emeth Chapter B'nai Brith Women & Treasurer of former Temple B'nai Israel of Revere. For guestbook, torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020