MAHLOWITZ, Naomi Of Wellesley, formerly of Newton, and Belmont. Mother of 4, grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 3. Naomi was a sweet and loving matriarch with a positive and rosy outlook and an amazing sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 3, 2019, one week before her 97th birthday. Devoted mother of Susan Mammola, Carol Edelman and her husband David, Donna DeWallace and her husband Gray, and David Mahlowitz and his wife Vicki. Loving grandmother of Diane Mammola, Debrah Cenci and her husband Michael, Elycia, Aaron and his wife Samantha, Michelle and Debra Edelman, Grayson and Cameron DeWallace, and Rebecca, Erika, and Cole Mahlowitz. Proud great-grandmother of Dahni, Gemma, and Sophia Cenci. Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Following Services, memorial observance will be at the home of Carol and David Edelman until 8 pm, continuing on Monday, July 8, from 6-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Naomi's memory may be made to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458, or Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019