NAOMI (GETSOYAN) TOPALIAN

NAOMI (GETSOYAN) TOPALIAN Obituary
TOPALIAN, Naomi (Getsoyan) Of Lexington, passed away on July 19, 2020, she was 92 years old. Beloved wife of the late Paul G. Topalian. Devoted mother of Janet Topalian-Moffatt and her husband Stephen Eric Moffatt of Burlington and the late Andrew Paul Topalian. Loving grandmother of Jessica Obleschuk and her husband Nick of Wilmington, Alexander Stephen Moffatt and his fianc? Kristina of Billerica and Drew Topalian. Dear sister of Merzia Cronin of Belmont and the late Sarkis Getzoyan, Parouhi Jacobsen and Habib Getzoyan. She is also survived by 3 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Naomi graduated from the American University in Beirut, Lebanon and Boston University School of Nursing. She had a long career as a registered nurse working at numerous hospitals, she also taught nursing. Naomi was an accomplished author and wrote several books and received many awards for her work including being inducted into the Hall of Fame at American Biographical Institute (ABI) in North Carolina. She was active in the Armenian community, serving on committees and teaching the youth. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and public safety measures, funeral services are private. A public celebration of life will be planned at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her memory to Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com. Giragosian Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
