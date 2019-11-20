|
SOLARI, Narciso Of Malden, formerly of Medford, Nov. 17, 2019 at age 84, passed away in his home with loving family by his side. Cherished husband of Maria (Garofalo) Solari. He is also survived by two daughters and a son. He was born in Parma, Italy. Mr. Solari was a retired stonemason, specializing in Terrazzo. He was a lifelong member of Boston's Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union (Local 3). A Funeral Service will be held in the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, MALDEN on Monday, Nov. 25th at 10AM. Visitation will be held Monday from 9-10AM prior to the Service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019