PARANGI, Nasser Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in his home in Newton, MA at the age of 86. A generous man deeply loved by all of his family and friends, Nasser had an illustrious career as a master architect and had a passion for painting and gardening. He is survived by his treasured wife, Dorieh, to whom he was married for 63 years. He was loved and cherished by his son, Max and his wife, Nika, his daughter Sareh and her husband, Aria and his daughter Mahsa, and her husband, Joe. He adored his six grandchildren, Aria, Ryan, Nima, Shayan, Ava and Alex. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02465 from 11:00am to 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the International Rescue Committee or UNICEF.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020