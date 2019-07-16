Boston Globe Obituaries
|
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
311 River St.
Waltham, MA
View Map
NATALA (MARZULLO) CAPIZZI


1929 - 2019
NATALA (MARZULLO) CAPIZZI Obituary
CAPIZZI, Natala (Marzullo) Of Waltham, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Antonio Capizzi, devoted mother of Josephine Capizzi Gluckman of West Bloomfield, MI and Carmelo Capizzi of Waltham, sister of Giuseppe Marzullo of Italy, and the late Phillipo and Marry Marzullo, cherished grandmother of Michael Gluckman of Dallas, TX, and David Gluckman and his wife Beth Nichols of Plymouth, MI, and great-grandmother of Pearl and Oscar. She is also survived by 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Friday, from 4-7 pm. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
