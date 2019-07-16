|
CAPIZZI, Natala (Marzullo) Of Waltham, July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Antonio Capizzi, devoted mother of Josephine Capizzi Gluckman of West Bloomfield, MI and Carmelo Capizzi of Waltham, sister of Giuseppe Marzullo of Italy, and the late Phillipo and Marry Marzullo, cherished grandmother of Michael Gluckman of Dallas, TX, and David Gluckman and his wife Beth Nichols of Plymouth, MI, and great-grandmother of Pearl and Oscar. She is also survived by 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Hours, Friday, from 4-7 pm. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
