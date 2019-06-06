ALONZI, Natale Age 84, of Dania Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of the recently deceased Cynthia Alonzi.



He was born on January 2, 1935 in Soria, Italy to Fiorino Alonzi and Rosa (Porretta) Alonzi. He is survived by his devoted sons, Mark Bontempo and his wife Donna of Franklin, MA, Michael Bontempo and his girlfriend, Valerie Malta of Tewkesbury, MA, his sister Emilia Filosa and her husband, Gino of Italy, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Norma and Frank Falbo and brother-in-law David Keefe. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Kayla, Erin, Jake and Amanda, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Mario Alonzi, Domenico Alonzi, Ermanno Alonzi, Bruno Alonzi, and sister-in-law Marilyn Woods.



In addition to being a Veteran, Nate was a Union Mason. Whether it was at one of Boston's many college campuses or a residential chimney, he took pride in all of the work he did. After persevering through many a New England winter, he and Cynthia relocated to Dania Beach, Florida so he would never have to deal with the cold again! While in Florida, he developed a love for golf and enjoyed many rounds with friends over the years. He loved the beach and would ride his old, faithful bike up and down Hollywood beach several times a week. You would often find him visiting with friends and sharing a beer, while enjoying the ocean. He had a heart for those who were hurting or in need and always offered a word of encouragement or a helping hand. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass to be held in his honor on Monday, June 17th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 2000 Marietta (S.E. 25th) Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natale's name to the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute (specifically Dr.George Demetri, researches Spindle Cell Carcinoma) of Boston, MA.



Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33021, 954-989-8220. Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019