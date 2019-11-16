|
|
CULLEN, Natalia M. "Lea" (Zanolo) Age 87, of Milton passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Cullen. Loving mother of Margaret Walsh and her husband Michael of Hanover, Joanne Cullen and her husband Steven Murphy of Kingston, Joseph Cullen and his wife Theresa of Holbrook, Edward Cullen and his wife Ella of Hanover and Peter Cullen of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Delaney, Zoe, Ryan, Colin, Lucy, Audrey, Maximus, Marcus and Julia Grace. Expecting great-grandmother of Wayne, Jr. Sister-in-law of Mary June Cullen of Binghamton, NY. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her Italian family in Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Wednesday, November 20 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday 4-8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019