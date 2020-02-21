Boston Globe Obituaries
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CONCORD FUNERAL HOME
74 Belknap St.
Concord, MA
NATALIE A. HILL

HILL, Natalie A. Age 53 of Malden, Feb. 12, 2020. Loving daughter of Jacqueline V. Wool of Concord and the late Robert G. Hill and stepdaughter of the late Sheldon M. Wool. Also survived by her brother Christopher R. Hill and his wife Susan R. Flicop of Chestnut Hill and her nieces Sophie, Althea and Lucy Hill. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obituary, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
