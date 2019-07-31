|
|
BARON, Natalie "Nessie" (Kaplan) Of Weston, formerly of Waltham, on July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Baron. Devoted mother of Audrey Kennen (Steven) and James Baron (Andrea). Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Michaela, and Jared. Dear sister of Edward Kaplan, Donald Kaplan, and the late Howard Kaplan. Services at Temple Beth Israel, 25 Harvard St., Waltham, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment at Beth Israel Memorial Park, Waltham. Memorial observance will be held at the home of James and Andrea Baron on Friday following services until 8:00 pm continuing on Sunday and Monday from 3-8 pm. There will be a Minyan service each evening at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nessie's memory may be made to Temple Beth Israel or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019