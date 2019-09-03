Boston Globe Obituaries
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Brockton, MA
NATALIE C. FREEMAN

NATALIE C. FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Natalie C. Age 90, of Brockton, formerly of Boston, Falmouth, and Washington, DC, died on July 16, 2019. Mother of Anne F. Roscoe of Marion, NC; grandmother of Mark J. Roscoe of Falmouth, MA and Brian C. Roscoe of Granite Falls, NC; great-grandmother of Ella, Sophia, Elijah, and Cayden Roscoe; sister of the late Anne E. Gillis, Christopher, Joseph, Jr., and Anthony Carriuolo. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins great and great-grandnieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton, MA, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11am. Arrangements by Conley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natalie's name to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochiuate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701.

For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
