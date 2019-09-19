|
|
MILLER, Natalie C. (Cohen) Of Wayland, MA and Tucson, AZ. Beloved wife of Alan G. Miller. Devoted mother of Caren (Hillel Hammerman) of Scarsdale, NY, David Friedberg (Megan Tainer) of Salem, MA, Lawrence Friedberg (Phyllis Tankel) of Hillsborough, CA, stepmother of Geoffrey Miller (Shea Schatell); adored "Gram" of Daniel Hammerman (Robyn), Rachel Hammerman (Claudia Catalano), Emily Hammerman, Leah Hammerman, AlexanderFriedberg (Markéta), Brian Friedberg, Joshua Friedberg, Matthew Friedberg; step grandmother of Natasha Miller (Alex Blau); devoted "GG" of Elsa, Benny and Zev. Shiva to be observed at the Miller home Sunday, September 22, 1pm - 8pm. Family requests no flowers, please. Donations may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019