WATERMAN, Natalie, C. Natalie C. (Kabler) (Fader) Waterman of Dedham, formally of Newton and Canton died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Mother of Bruce Fader and his wife Astrid of Quincy, Amy Brooks and her husband Richard of Canton. Grandmother of Seth Fader and his wife Jane, Matthew and Alexandra Brooks, and the late Jennifer Fader. Sister of the late Muriel and Herbert Cohen, the late Merrill Kabler and his surviving wife Shirley. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Founder and President of Chiswick/Prime Cleaners from 1950 until her retirement in 1999. Former president of Mayflower Chapter B'nai B'rith Women. An active participant at Orchard Cove in Canton. Private burial at Sharon Memorial Park on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020