NATALIE (MAZZIE) CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, Natalie (Mazzie) Of Winthrop, passed away on October 2, 2020. Devoted mother of Carl Campbell and wife Frances of Malden, and Elaine Campbell of Winthrop. She was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers. Loving grandmother of Rachelle Leon and husband Max of Maine, Carl Campbell, Jr., Nicole Zimmerman and husband Michael and the late Sean Campbell. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Natalie's life by gathering at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop Street, Winthrop, MA 02152 for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891, or https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. All services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
