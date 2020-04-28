|
CAPLAN, Natalie (Fluke) Age 96, of Framingham died peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late David and Clara Fluke. For 70 years the beloved wife of the late Sidney D. Caplan. Devoted and proud mother of Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York City, NY, and his wife Meg Brennan Caplan, Debra Caplan of Framingham, MA and Sheila Zaik of Chandler, AZ. Cherished grandmother of three grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Raymond Fluke and Harry Fluke. A graduate of Dorchester High School and the School of Modern Photography in New York, Mrs. Caplan was a Framingham resident since 1955. She worked at Pinefield Pharmacy, their family-owned business, from 1978 to 1985. Mrs. Caplan is a lifetime member of Hadassah, a past member of Temple Beth Sholom in Framingham, a past President of the ladies' auxiliary of the Ro Pi Phi Fraternity. Natalie was active in the Brandeis National Committee, and was a leading fundraiser for the MetroWest Medical Center – Framingham Union Hospital. Mrs. Caplan adored eating lobster, especially in Wells and Ogunquit Maine. Natalie and her husband visited many countries including Israel, Greece, England, Italy, Norway, Brazil, Canada, a cruise at the Panama Canal and went on a safari in Africa. Graveside services and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston MA 02215 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020