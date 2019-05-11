Boston Globe Obituaries
NATALIE E. (ANDERSON) REDFEARN

NATALIE E. (ANDERSON) REDFEARN Obituary
REDFEARN, Natalie E. (Anderson) Age 82, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2019. Natalie was the beloved wife of the late David W. Redfearn, devoted mother of Nancy Assenza & her husband Joe of Wilmington, the late Stephen Redfearn, Adrienne Goffnett and Allison Mondi, loving "Grammy" of Joseph Assenza, Alexander Assenza, Jennifer Assenza, Brian Puglia, Katie Puglia and Dana Padden, "Great-Grammy" of Selena, Santino and Marianna, cherished daughter of the late Florence E. (Rattray) Anderson and William & Helen Saunders, dear sister of the late William Saunders, sister-in-law of Derry Saunders, loving aunt of Laurie Saunders of Mexico and Billy Saunders of Tamworth, NH. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, May 16th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations in Natalie's name may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
