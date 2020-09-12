DRESSER, Natalie Elaine Of Newton, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on September 7, 2020. Natalie was born in Boston on April 20, 1933. She was the beloved daughter of the late Richard W. and Dorothy Hesford Dresser. Cherished sister of Carol Dresser Boette and her husband Robert of Foxboro, and the late Richard W. Dresser, Jr. of West Roxbury. Beloved and loving aunt of Barbara Daughter and her wife Robin Stouder of Vacaville, CA, Robert Boette, Jr. and his wife Taryn of St. Augustine, FL, and Susan Boette Phillips and her husband Yorke of Foxboro. Great-aunt of Christopher Boette and his wife Jessica of Austin, TX, Jan-Philip Boette of Orlando, FL, Emma Hickman and her husband Justin of Atlantic Beach, FL, Hannah Phillips and Hayden Phillips of Foxboro. Great-great-aunt of Lily, Noah, and Oscar. Natalie also leaves many cousins and friends including her dear friends and longtime housemates Florence, Barbara, and the late Irene. Natalie spent a large part of her life caring for her brother Rick who had Muscular Dystrophy and was confined to a wheelchair. She loved babies and made countless embroidered bibs as gifts for the babies of cousins and friends. She was thoughtful, kind, caring and liked pansies. Natalie was loved by all who knew her. Natalie's family would like to thank the staff at the group home in Newton and a special thanks to her caregivers at Newton Wellesley Hospital for all the loving care they gave her in her many weeks there. Visiting Hours from 4-8 pm on Monday, September 14, Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Funeral from Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, at 10:30 am, followed by a procession to the cemetery at 10:45 am. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 11:00 am at The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury. A colation and Celebration of Natalie's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 5 Hampshire Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 or Lutheran World Relief, 700 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.