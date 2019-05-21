Boston Globe Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
SOUTH BOSTON, MA
NATALIE ELIZABETH MADISON


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MADISON, Natalie Elizabeth Age 91, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1927 to the late Nathaniel J. and Pauline G. (Kempton) Madison. Devoted sister of the late Woodrow J. and Paul J. Madison. Natalie was a graduate of South Boston High School and longtime resident of South Boston. She is survived by many cousins, stepnieces, friends and neighbors, all of whom she dearly loved. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, SOUTH BOSTON, on Friday, May 24th at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Natalie may be made to St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
