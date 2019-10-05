|
BLUESTONE, Natalie Harris Of Brookline, grew up in Chicago, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Dr. Natalie Bluestone was a scholar, author and passionate teacher. She was a professor of philosophy and ethics, and extended her teaching to smaller communities of students as she got older. Her prized work was "Women and the Ideal Society", a cogent study of Plato's idea of Philosopher Queens and a thoughtful, analytic dialogue about justice and gender equality. Beloved wife of the late George Bluestone. Devoted mother of Hanya, and Sasha Bluestone and his wife Amanda. Loving grandmother of Keara, Renny, Simon and Zeke Bluestone, and aunt of Rebecca Epstein. Natalie's family included many dear lifelong friends, especially Judy and Paul Kantrowitz, Anette and Michael Pringle, and "uncle" Len Billet. A private Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life will be held on November 3. Donations may be made in Natalie's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019