Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for NATALIE BLUESTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATALIE HARRIS BLUESTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NATALIE HARRIS BLUESTONE Obituary
BLUESTONE, Natalie Harris Of Brookline, grew up in Chicago, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Dr. Natalie Bluestone was a scholar, author and passionate teacher. She was a professor of philosophy and ethics, and extended her teaching to smaller communities of students as she got older. Her prized work was "Women and the Ideal Society", a cogent study of Plato's idea of Philosopher Queens and a thoughtful, analytic dialogue about justice and gender equality. Beloved wife of the late George Bluestone. Devoted mother of Hanya, and Sasha Bluestone and his wife Amanda. Loving grandmother of Keara, Renny, Simon and Zeke Bluestone, and aunt of Rebecca Epstein. Natalie's family included many dear lifelong friends, especially Judy and Paul Kantrowitz, Anette and Michael Pringle, and "uncle" Len Billet. A private Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life will be held on November 3. Donations may be made in Natalie's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NATALIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now