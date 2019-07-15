|
GOLDBERG, Natalie J. (Abramoff) Age 95, of Marblehead, formerly of Newton on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Hyman Goldberg. Devoted mother of Michael Berman of Marblehead and Laurel Levine of Worcester. Loving grandmother of Robin and Sophie. Dear sister of the late Harry, Murray, and Sandra. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Wednesday, July 17 at 2:45PM. Memorial observance at the home of Michael Berman on Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-9PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019