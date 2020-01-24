|
KATZ, Natalie (Simon) Age 79, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Swampscott. Entered Eternal Rest January 23, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Loeb Katz. Beloved mother of Andrew Katz & his wife Laura Hillman and Debi Katz Marrow & her husband Joseph Marrow. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Marrow, Abby, Joshua and Zoe Katz. Dear sister of Janice Silverman. Private interment services were held. Condolence calls may be made at the Kernwood Country Club, 1 Kernwood St., Salem on Sunday, 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020