BOSSE, Natalie M. (Lukes) At 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 surrounded by family. She was a resident of Millis, MA for 51 years, and was born in Chicago, IL on July 27, 1937 to Louis and Julia (Sterba) Lukes. And she was sister to the late Jeanne Karlicek of Fullerton, CA and Mary Ann Dyer of Whitefish Bay, WI. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, E. Peter Bosse of Millis, daughter Rosemarie and son-in-law Frederick Daley of ID, daughter Nannette and son-in-law Thomas Falbo of WI, son Peter and daughter-in-law Vikki Bosse of Walpole and son Gary Bosse of Millis, along with twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Sat., Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM followed by interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Millis. Visiting Hours will be the evening before, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054 from 4 PM until 7 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019