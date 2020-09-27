FULTZ, Natalie M. Passed away peacefully September 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Josephine (Callahan) and John F. Fultz. Sister of the late Louise LeGrice. Cousin of Alice Casey of Milton and the late Mary L. and Rose Casey. Aunt of John LeGrice of Steamboat Springs, CO. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, October 1st, from 10:15 to 11:45 am, closing with a Funeral Service at 11:45. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com
