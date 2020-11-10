MOSBY, Natalie (Coccia) Of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Lexington, MA, died on November 8, 2020, age 101 years. Beloved wife of the late G. Wayne Mosby. Loving mother of Barbara A. Churchill and her husband Brian of Wilmington, and Susan J. Couturier of Swansea. Devoted sister of the late Stanley Coccia and his surviving wife Angela, Frank Coccia and his surviving wife Palma, and Emilio Coccia and his surviving wife Alice. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kelly, Gregory, James, Lisa, and the late Scott, by 3 great-grandchildren, Ava, John, and Emily, and by many nieces and nephews.A beloved wife and mother, Natalie always had a smile, kind word, positive attitude and helping hand. She was the President and a Charter Member of the Lexington Arts & Crafts Society, a Charter Member of the Lexington Ski Club, and a Charter Member of Lady Lake Florida Opera Club.A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 17 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON at 11am. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society, 130 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421. Private interment Lady Laky Cemetery in Lady Lake, FL. Lexington 781-862-1800