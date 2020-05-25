|
|
SESSA, Natalino Of Medford, May 22, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Matilde (D'Amore) Sessa. Devoted father of Immacolatina "Tina" Marie Rogers and her husband Kenny of Naples, FL, Marcello E. Sessa of Medford and Massimo A. Sessa and his wife Tara of Londonderry, NH. Adored grandfather of Larissa Brewster, Christina Brewster, Rachelle Sessa-Garcia and her husband Joao, Sierra Sessa, Marcellino Sessa, Massimino Sessa, Sabastiano Sessa, Desiderio Sessa and Nicolo Sessa. Cherished son of the late Alfonso and Immacolata (Rossi) Sessa. Dear brother to Aldo Sessa and his wife Frances of Medford, the late Costanza DiBlasio and her late husband Bernardino, the late Gaetano Sessa and his late wife Anna, the late Emilio Sessa and his late wife Jennette and the late Oslavio "Billy" Sessa and his surviving wife Marion of Middleton. Natalino was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Natalino was a self-employed men's Hair Stylist. He was also a member of the Italian-American Club. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020