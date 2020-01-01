|
|
BORSTEL, Nate Henry "Nate" Age 28, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, after a brief illness. Beloved son of Sean Borstel and Lisa Stepanski of Medway. Brother of Emma and Lydia Borstel, both of Medway and Theodore Borstel and his wife, Elizabeth (McNulty) of Marlborough. Grandson of Jane E. Borstel of Florida and Patricia Stepanski of CT and the late Theodore J. Stepanski and Charles R. Borstel. Nephew of Laura Nefissi of Virginia and Susan McComber of CT. Loving companion of Sarah Allen and her parents, Peter and Jane Allen of Plymouth. Godson of Paul O'Brien of Hanover and Lisa Sergi of Milton. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Funeral from the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Medway at 10 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling Hours Friday, Jan. 3 from 4-8 PM. Donations in Nate's memory may be made to either the Threshold Program at Lesley University, 80 Oxford St., Cambridge, MA 02053, c/o Krista Digregorio, lesley.edu/give-today or the Boy Scouts of America Mayflower Council Memorial Tribute Fund at BSA Mayflower Council, 2 Mt. Royal Ave., Suite 100, Marlborough, MA 01532, mayflowerbsa.org/memorial Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020