LINDGREN, Nathan Edward Age 78, of Concord, Massachusetts, and Acworth, New Hampshire (formerly of Lexington) died at his home in Concord on February 25, 2020. He was born in Chicago on 6 May, 1941 to C. Edward ("Ed") Lindgren and the former Gladys Lohre. Nate majored in physics at St. Olaf College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He was named Distinguished Alumni in 2019. Upon graduation he entered the Peace Corps and was stationed in Sierra Leone. He then earned a PhD from UC Berkeley, returning to Africa to teach physics at the University of Malawi. He became a research scientist at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, retiring in 2014 as a senior staff member—although he did return to the University of Malawi once more in 1985 as a Fulbright Scholar. Mourning Nate are his wife, Denise; brother, David (Ruth); and cousin John Lohre (Mary), as well as several other cousins and friends. Throughout his illness, Denise was Nate's primary caregiver, a role she gladly relinquishes fully to God. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER on Wednesday, March 4th from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Thursday, March 5th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Memorial contributions to the Nathan and Denise Lindgren Endowed Fund for Student Research at St. Olaf College, c/o Rebecca M. Otten, 1520 St. Olaf Avenue, Northfield, MN 55057. For Nate's full obituary and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020