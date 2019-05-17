CENOWER, Nathan "Nate" Murray Age 68, of Newburyport, died Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, after a valiant fight with cancer. Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, on May 28, 1950, he was the son of the late Bernard and Clara (Thaler) Cenower, and was a graduate of Bucknell University, then went on to receive his law degree from Suffolk University Law School. He pursued a 40-year career as an Attorney in Real Estate and had his own practice. In his spare time, he was an avid photographer and traveler. Nate was also a very passionate Celtics and Seinfeld fan, though he was the biggest fan of his grandson, Tate. He is survived by a son, Michael Jared Cenower of Newburyport; two daughters, Kaitlin Cenower Mathews and husband Brent of Decatur, GA, and Lauren Ann Cenower of Andover and their mother, Maryann Rogers of Bradford, MA; a brother, Barry Cenower and wife Isabelle of Manhattan, NY; a sister, Cecelia Narrow of Hazleton, PA; a grandson, Tate Andrew Mathews, along with extended family, dear friends and colleagues. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53 1/2 Washington Street, Newburyport, followed by burial in the Newburyport Hebrew Cemetery in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Glioblastoma Foundation at Glioblastomafoundation.org Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT. Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019