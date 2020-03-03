|
|
KRASNIGOR, Nathan T. Of Needham, MA, formerly of Wayland and Newton, MA, on March 2, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Shirley (Peters) Krasnigor. Devoted father of Neil Krasnigor and his wife Dawn Huston, and Eric Krasnigor. Proud grandfather of Joshua and Jamie. Graveside Service at Plymouth Rock Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton, MA on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathan's memory may be made to the . www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020