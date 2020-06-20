Boston Globe Obituaries
NEAL ANDREW BERWICK


1981 - 2020
NEAL ANDREW BERWICK Obituary
BERWICK, Neal Andrew Age 38, of Aurora, CO passed away in his home on May 8, 2020. Neal was born July 10, 1981 in Rochester, NY to parents Martin and Kathleen (Neville) Berwick. Born with only one arm, friends and family often forgot that fact because he was physically capable of so many things, although in his most vulnerable moments he hinted that the disability did significantly impact him. Growing up in Kendall, NY, Neal was an active Boy Scout who enjoyed spending his summers working the waterfront at Camp Dittmer. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts in Philosophy from Middlebury College in Vermont after spending a study abroad semester in Harbin, China. After some difficult years following his parents' deaths (mother in 2003 and father in 2008), he committed to his sobriety with the help of Alcoholic Anonymous - reaching 10 years sober several months before his death. Neal enjoyed playing tennis, and was an avid water and snow skier. His love of downhill skiing directed some of his life decisions, including working at Mad River Glen and more recently moving to Colorado to be close to mountain terrain and fresh powder. He was a generous person often helping those he cared about. Neal will be missed by his brother Dan, sister-in-law Darcy, his niece Abby and nephew Griffin. He will also be lovingly remembered by his aunts and uncles Hannah, Paul, Noreen, Peter, Sandy, Marilyn, and Chris as well as his cousins Kevin, Brett, Colleen, Katherine, Jacqueline, Brendan, Jennifer, and Zach. A Memorial Service will be scheduled once the impacts of the pandemic have lessened. Please visit Neal's memorial page at ApolloFunerals.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
