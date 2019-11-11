|
BOCIAN, Neal "Bagels" Age 69, of Brooklyn, New York, resided in Chestnut Hill and Ipswich. Succumbed to cancer, surrounded by his family on November 11, 2019. Husband of Lori Wolf, father of Craig and Erica, brother of Arthur and uncle to Russel. Stepfather to Eric and Alex Wolf and Papa Neal to grandkids Julian, Zachary, Gabriela, and Natalie. Advertising guru, business owner, avid golfer, member of the ancient and honorable society, Harmonica player, words with friends fanatic, trivia aficionado, law and order enthusiast, was the fifth season of Frankie Valli and the four seasons, Bagels the clown, performer at Boston Children's Floating Hospital for the last 28 years, and handball champion of the world. Passionate man with a big heart who loved life and gave it his all. Service at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, MA on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be private. Memorial Observance will be at the Newton Marriott, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA until 4:30 pm. Shiva observance will continue at the home of Lori Wolf on Wednesday and Thursday 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neal's memory may be made to the Floating Hospital for Children, Pediatric Cancer Center, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019