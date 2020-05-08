Boston Globe Obituaries
|
NEAL R. BELLIS

NEAL R. BELLIS Obituary
BELLIS, Neal R. Of Watertown May 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 yrs. of marriage to Christine M. (Maria) Bellis. Devoted father of Jacqueline Caouette & her husband Joseph of Natick, Maureen Lynch & her husband Terrance of Lexington & Robert Bellis & his wife Susan of Groton. Loving grandfather of Nicole Caouette, Danielle O'Neil, Angela, Zachary & Aidan Lynch, Matthew & Abigail Bellis. Brother of the late Harold J. Bellis, Jr. Neal was a U.S.M.C Veteran and a member of the Shutt Detachment Post Marine Corps League. Neal was an alumnus of B.U. class of 1961, as well as a Friend of Bill's for 48 years and a member of the Copley Society of Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Neal's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, services and interment are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
