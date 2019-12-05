|
|
CANNEY, Neil Brian Age 68, of Sherborn (aka "Bear," "Bearface," "Mr. Spatial Relations," and known to possess a "brain as big as a planet"), passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eleanor "Abbi" Pugh Canney of Sherborn; daughter Katherine Canney and daughter-in-law Jude Zmolek of Sherborn; son Christopher Canney and daughter-in-law Mary Klecan and grandchildren Theodore, Charles, Josephine and Ruth of Holliston; brother John F. Canney of Cohasset and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce K. Canney and parents John J. and Marjorie Canney. Neil was a longtime resident of Needham and relocated to Sherborn in 2012. A Celebration of Neil's Life will be held on January 12, 2020, from 3:00-7:00, at the Unitarian Universalist Church-Parish Hall in Needham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Plugged-In Teen Band Program. For his full obituary, please visit www.chesmorefuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Neil Brian CANNEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019