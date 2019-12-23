Boston Globe Obituaries
NEIL F. DOHERTY

NEIL F. DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Neil F. Of Marshfield and Milton, December 21, devoted husband of Carol (Costa) Doherty for 61 years. Wonderful dad of Stephen (Robin) of Andover, Andrea Sargis (Scott) of Duxbury, Lisa Evans (Eric) of Duxbury, Suzanne Gaines (Joe) of Atlanta, GA. Loving Poppy of Makenna and Kendall Sargis, André and Nolan Evans, Matthew, William and Caroline Gaines. Brother of Mary Pipia of Quincy, Claire Stanton of Braintree, Barney of NH, Frances O'Toole of Milton, Paul of NC and the late Edward, Ann Hanwell, Helen Lee, and Catherine Donovan. Late Boston Edison employee. No Visiting Hours. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to Neil's Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 28 at 10:00am at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA. Interment at Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre St., Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's memory may be made to the Marcus Autism Center, 1920 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329-4010, www.marcus.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
