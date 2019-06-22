|
JONES, Neil F. Age 78, a dancer, singer, and actor who appeared in a string of Tony-winning Broadway musicals, died Sunday, June 2, at Boston Medical Center. Jones performed in the original productions of "Hello, Dolly!", "The Apple Tree," and "Promises, Promises." He was a featured dancer in "Liza with a 'Z': A Concert for Television" as well as the follow-up U.S., Canada and London tour headlined by Liza Minnelli. Survivors include his daughters, Tara Jones of Eugene, OR, and Bonnie Shugrue and her husband, Christian, of West Simsbury, CT and grandchildren Sophia of Eugene, Aidan, Lydia and Brandon of West Simsbury, CT and several nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Neil Jones' Life will be held Saturday, August 10 from 1-4pm at The Common Market Restaurant, 97 Willard St., Quincy, MA. RSVP to [email protected] For the full obituary please visit www.comeaufuneral.com The Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830 www.comeaufuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019