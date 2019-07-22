|
DALY, Neil J. Of Melrose, suddenly, age 51, July 20, 2019. Former husband of Paula B. (Fogarty) Daly of Melrose and San Diego, CA. Father of Patrick J. Daly and Michael F. Daly of Melrose. Son of Regina A. "Sue" (Williams) Daly of Melrose and the late Cornelius "Neil" Daly. Companion of Molly McCutcheon of Malden. Also survived by many close family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:00-5:00PM and on Saturday morning, July 27th, from 9:00-11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, 45 Palmer St., Lowell, MA 01852, or the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019