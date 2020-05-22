|
KRIEGER, Neil On April 29, Neil Krieger, age 78, of Boston, passed away due to complications from Covid-19. He was a scientist, entrepreneur, civil rights activist, devoted husband, loving father and dear friend. Following 20 years as a faculty member in neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard medical schools, he founded West Rock Associates, a consulting company that helped biotech start-ups obtain funding for cutting-edge research. Neil grew up in Newark, Brooklyn and Manhattan, attending Erasmus Hall High School and then Cornell University. While a graduate student at Harvard, he was active in Boston CORE (Congress of Racial Equality), successfully pressing executives to increase hiring of African Americans and improve workplace race relations. He was a man of many passions: libraries, Israel, sunsets, conversation and John D. MacDonald books. Above all, he believed in Rabbi Heschel's teaching to celebrate the moment. Neil will be remembered for the way he touched the lives around him. He was loving, creative, funny, curious and a source of wisdom and encouragement for those he knew. He lives on in his wife of 45 years, Susan, and his two children, Hilary and Jonathan. A private Service was held. In lieu of flowers, please take a walk around Jamaica Pond, give a loved one your biggest hug and live your life in radical amazement.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020