NEIL P. HANSEN


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NEIL P. HANSEN Obituary
HANSEN, Neil P. Art Conservateur and Art Critic Died at 91, at the Kaplan House in Beverly, MA, on April 30, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1927. He leaves his wife, Mary Jane Hansen, four children, John Hansen, Eilish Hansen Kerins, Siobhan Hansen and Leah Lally, as well as two sons-in-law, Timothy Lally and Neal Kerins, four grandchildren, Sean Lally, Alexandra Lally, Jeremy Kerins, and Ana Elizabeth Kerins, one granddaughter-in law, Julie Kerins, and one great-granddaughter, Jade Kerins. Neil was a veteran of the Merchant Marines and the Navy. Throughout his life he was a great lover of art, poetry, literature, and music, and he was also a highly accomplished cook whose cooking and everything he did was infused with love. He will be deeply missed by his whole family. There will be a private, non-religious, family memorial, arranged by the Murphy Funeral Home in SALEM, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
