BERNSTEIN, Neil S. Neil S. Bernstein of Canton, MA, formerly of Wayland and Natick passed away peacefully on October 18 at his former home in Wayland, MA with his daughters Phyllis and Vicki by his side. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Beacon, NY he was the son of the late Hilda and Milton Bernstein. Neil moved to Massachusetts to attend MIT and as a freshman met his late wife, Sandie Bernstein. Neil worked as an executive in several engineering firms including EG&G, Valtec, MATEC, and was the long time president of PV Optics. In his later years he opened his own financial planning practice. A lifelong learner, Neil was active in adult learning programs including designing and delivering a course on humor. Neil also found passion in tennis, travel, the arts, and sailing. More than anything he valued his deep and sustained relationships with his wide circle of friends and family who reciprocated his affection. His keen sense of humor and generosity of spirit will be missed. A rational thinker at his core, with Sandie's help, he grew to understand and espouse the importance of emotion and that "all feelings are valid." His hope for us all was that we would take this in and live by his example, not judging ourselves or others, and listening and communicating in more loving ways. Neil leaves his daughters Phyllis Fitzpatrick (David) of Wayland and Vicki Bernstein (Herschel Garfein) of Brooklyn and beloved grandchildren Justin and Ilana Fitzpatrick and Lev and Hadassa Garfein. Service is a graveside burial in Beit Olam East cemetery in Wayland. Donations can be made to Family Aid Boston at www.familyaidboston.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
