WHITE, Neil S. 85 years of age, of E. Falmouth, on June 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Freeman) White. He was pre-deceased by his parents Morris and Esther (Stone) White and his sister Evelyn (White) Gruber and her husband Jack Gruber. Dear brother-in-law of Stephen and Betty Freeman. Beloved uncle of Cheryl Parker, Andy Gruber, Alan Gruber, Nicole Devlin, Chris Freeman, Stephanie Freeman and their families. Neil served in the Army followed by careers in the shoe industry and many years at the Boston Globe. A private graveside service will be held. Interment are the Hebrew Volin Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Neil's name may be made to the . www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020