NEILSINE BUTLAND
BUTLAND, Neilsine M. (Olsen) Age 93, of Revere, formerly of Somerville, Arlington and Cambridge, on May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William H. Butland, Sr. Devoted mother of the late William H. Butland, Jr. and his surviving wife, Carmen of Fitchburg and Richard L. Butland and his wife Linda of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Alyne Butland of Fitchburg, Alison Bunnell and her husband Chris of Leominster, Richard Butland, Jr. and his wife Katie of Ayer, Evan Butland of Revere, Kate Rock and her husband Devin of Salem, NH and great-grandmother of Nolan Rock. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Wednesday, May 29th, 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019
