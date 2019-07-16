WALL, Nellie E. Age 99, of Winthrop, died peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Winthrop Neighborhood PACE, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by beloved husband James J. Wall, Jr., four sisters and five brothers. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dort) Perrin. Nellie moved to Winthrop in 1953, and resided in Winthrop for most of her life. She was a bookkeeper in the Tax Department at Winthrop Town Hall for over 30 years. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Nellie enjoyed bowling, walking with her friends, activities at the senior center, and knitting quilts for Children's Hospital. She is survived by four loving children: two sons, James J. Wall, III and his wife Jane Degregorio of Winthrop, Robert and his wife Carolyn Wall of Georgia, two daughters Joan Wall and her husband Jeff Glanville of Wellfleet, Janice Wall and her husband Neal Klein of Cambridge, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many caring and supportive nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, is on Friday at 9:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to the burial which will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St. Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. For guest book please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to Mass Audubon Society. Mailing address Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, PO Box 236, South Wellfleet, MA 02663. Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019