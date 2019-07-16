Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NELLIE WALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELLIE E. WALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NELLIE E. WALL Obituary
WALL, Nellie E. Age 99, of Winthrop, died peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Winthrop Neighborhood PACE, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by beloved husband James J. Wall, Jr., four sisters and five brothers. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dort) Perrin. Nellie moved to Winthrop in 1953, and resided in Winthrop for most of her life. She was a bookkeeper in the Tax Department at Winthrop Town Hall for over 30 years. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Nellie enjoyed bowling, walking with her friends, activities at the senior center, and knitting quilts for Children's Hospital. She is survived by four loving children: two sons, James J. Wall, III and his wife Jane Degregorio of Winthrop, Robert and his wife Carolyn Wall of Georgia, two daughters Joan Wall and her husband Jeff Glanville of Wellfleet, Janice Wall and her husband Neal Klein of Cambridge, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many caring and supportive nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, is on Friday at 9:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to the burial which will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St. Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. For guest book please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to Mass Audubon Society. Mailing address Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, PO Box 236, South Wellfleet, MA 02663.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now