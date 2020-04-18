|
BENSON, Nellie J. (Tyschuk) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, April 15th. Cherished daughter of the late Irene (Myhal) and David Tyschuk. Dear sister of Anne C. Malatesta of Medford and the late Marie J. Bevilacqua of Winchester. Loving aunt of Warren D. Malatesta, Alan C. Malatesta and Julie A. and her husband Jay Wasserman. Great-aunt of David J. Wasserman. Funeral Services will be private. Nellie's family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020