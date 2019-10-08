Boston Globe Obituaries
|
NESTORAS APODIAKOS

NESTORAS APODIAKOS Obituary
APODIAKOS, Nestoras Of Boston, passed away on October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (Politakis) Apodiakos. Loving father of Nicholas Apodiakos and George Apodiakos & his wife Anthoula. Brother of Eraklis Apodiakos & his wife Zoe and Despina Phillips & her late husband Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Nestoras & Demetri Apodiakos. Uncle of Theodore & Nicholas Apodiakos and Panos Phillips. Funeral Service on Thursday, Oct. 10th at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA at 10 AM. Visitation prior to the service from 9-10 AM at the church. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Boston, MA. Late employee of Boston College for 25 years. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-25861
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
