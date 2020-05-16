Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
FISHSTEIN, Netti Age 102, of Brookline on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Free-spirited soul and lifelong devotee of music and the arts who played the violin and created a life for herself as a sculptor in Rome. Dear sister of the late George Fishstein and his surviving wife Claire. Beloved aunt of Paul, Donald, Alan and Janet Fishstein and many grand and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
