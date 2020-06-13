|
|
DAVIS, Newton Sanders Born June 18th, 1925, surrendered peacefully to the master's call, in the comfort of his home early Sunday morning, May 24th, 2020.
Known affectionately as "Newt," he was born in the Navarro County, Texas community to the parentage of Mr. Fred Davis and Beatrice Anderson Davis. Newton was the youngest of two siblings.
As he would put it, "he escaped the south and country living" and became a member of the United States Army. After he was discharged from the military?. he headed to the east coast, and never looked back!
Newton arrived and fell in love with the Boston area of Massachusetts and remained there until his demise. He was employed and retired in Civil Engineering as a Mechanical Draftsman.
I can imagine that he was known as Mr. Claremont Park! He resided in Claremont Park for over fifty years, where he was known and loved by all the residents, young and old. He was just an impressionable person.
He always put his best into everything he did and excelled at whatever it was he set out to do.
An accomplished musician, Newton and his saxophones spent plenty of nights at Wally's Club, bringing musical pleasure to many!
In addition to being a legendary musician, he was a very talented artist, photographer, golfer and tennis player.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, and many other relatives. Those who remain with loving memories: a special, loving and devoted cousin Ms. Rose Anderson-Lewis of Fort Worth, TX; devoted God family, Mr. David W. Roberts and wife, Mrs. Kris Anderson-Roberts of Dorchester, MA; cousins, Mrs. Lanita Stevenson (Petrick) and Ret. Sgt. Ciara McCaa of Fort Worth, TX; his devoted caregiver-extraordinaire, Ms. Vivian Kargbo of Boston, MA and a number of other relatives and friends.
When the time is suitable, a Memorial Service will be planned to honor our loved one.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020