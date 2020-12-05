BURKE, Nicholas A. B. Born Stamford, Feb. 6, 1993, son of Marcus Burke and Lenka Pichlíková-Burke, brother of Marcus K. F. Burke. Died Brighton, Aug. 22, 2020. Graduated Stamford High School, 2011. History major, Emmanuel College, Boston, graduated 2015. Successful Realtor and Leasing Manager for Boardwalk Properties, Allston. Nick was an important support for many Stamford and Boston-area friends and families. His life and happy smiles were also lights that touched others in beneficial ways. As a friend said, "he had an insatiable hunger not only for the betterment of himself but for others around him." Survived by his parents and brother, his girlfriend Mindy Tran, his many Boston-area friends, including Nick Ledan, Jerry Nappa, Alex Hoslet, Mike Vermes, Kenny Ayo, Ian Manning, Cam MiKucki, and colleagues Mike Swan and Cody Quach, among many others, and his grandmother, 3 aunts and 7 cousins. He made the world better for many people and will live in our hearts forever. Services private.